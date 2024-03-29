NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance

NSFDF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.33. NXT Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.27.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

