NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter.
NXT Energy Solutions Price Performance
NSFDF stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.33. NXT Energy Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.27.
NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile
