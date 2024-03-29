Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $3.70 Million Holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the quarter. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund comprises 1.2% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $3,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYI. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 10.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 349,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 33,594 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $187,000.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

HYI stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.74. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.99 and a 52 week high of $12.24.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.