NFT (NFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.00

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. NFT has a total market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007192 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00015966 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001873 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00014667 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,342.94 or 1.00025917 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000076 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.03 or 0.00141404 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

