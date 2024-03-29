Michael Rahamim Sells 5,000 Shares of J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) Director Michael Rahamim sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $161,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $202,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Rahamim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Michael Rahamim sold 13,442 shares of J.Jill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total transaction of $415,895.48.

Shares of NYSE:JILL opened at $31.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $338.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. J.Jill, Inc. has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $32.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of J.Jill in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of J.Jill during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in J.Jill by 24.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 211,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 41,383 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in J.Jill during the first quarter worth $230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in J.Jill by 11.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 30,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in J.Jill by 933.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

