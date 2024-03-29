Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) is Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Lululemon Athletica accounts for 1.8% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $5,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $495.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.66.

Shares of LULU stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $390.65. 1,699,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,573,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $326.93 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $458.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $441.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

