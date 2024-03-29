Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Acquires £66,621.36 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,192.29).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 51.76 ($0.65) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.56. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 52.67 ($0.67). The firm has a market cap of £32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 739.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLOY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.73) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 59 ($0.75) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.52) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 57.17 ($0.72).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Further Reading

