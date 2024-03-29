Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Acquires £66,621.36 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) insider William Chalmers acquired 128,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,192.29).
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 51.76 ($0.65) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 44.56. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 52.67 ($0.67). The firm has a market cap of £32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 739.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22.
Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,285.71%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Report on Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.