Filtronic plc (LON:FTC) Insider Michael Tyerman Sells 16,500 Shares

Filtronic plc (LON:FTC – Get Free Report) insider Michael Tyerman sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.47), for a total value of £6,105 ($7,715.15).
Filtronic Stock Down 0.3 %
LON FTC opened at GBX 37 ($0.47) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 33.75 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.80. Filtronic plc has a 12 month low of GBX 10.68 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 42 ($0.53). The stock has a market cap of £80.33 million, a PE ratio of 1,695.50 and a beta of 0.98.
About Filtronic
