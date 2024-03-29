VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Increased to C$12.70 by Analysts at Cormark

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Cormark from C$9.25 to C$12.70 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FORA. Raymond James upped their target price on VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. CIBC upgraded VerticalScope from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TD Securities upgraded VerticalScope from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Eight Capital boosted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FORA

VerticalScope Stock Down 2.5 %

VerticalScope Company Profile

Shares of FORA opened at C$8.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$155.69 million, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of -0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VerticalScope has a 1 year low of C$2.64 and a 1 year high of C$9.97.

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.