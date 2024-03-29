Stephen King Sells 5,400 Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) Stock

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) insider Stephen King sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390 ($4.93), for a total value of £21,060 ($26,614.43).

Avingtrans Stock Performance

LON AVG opened at GBX 390 ($4.93) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £128.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2,052.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 371.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 380.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24. Avingtrans plc has a 12-month low of GBX 330 ($4.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 454.85 ($5.75).

Avingtrans Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Avingtrans’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,631.58%.

Avingtrans Company Profile

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

