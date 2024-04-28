Flare Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $1.20 Billion (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Flare has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Flare has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $4.97 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flare Profile

Flare launched on January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 38,676,981,130 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

