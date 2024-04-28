67,600 Shares in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Acquired by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,306,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,993,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,330 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Invitation Homes by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,335,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,996,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,259,000 after buying an additional 884,702 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,747,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,238,000 after buying an additional 704,351 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 262.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 728,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,094,000 after buying an additional 527,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

NYSE INVH traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.72. 3,782,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,340,332. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.33, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.49 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.51 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INVH. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Invitation Homes

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.