Intact Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 471,100 BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 471,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,224,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,000 after acquiring an additional 534,772 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 282,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackBerry by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,016,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,134,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 9,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BB. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In related news, Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,650. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BB stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,955,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,757,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.41. BlackBerry Limited has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $5.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.24.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Profile

(Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.