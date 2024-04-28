White Pine Capital LLC Sells 60,061 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

White Pine Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,989 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,061 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GLDD. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 146,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 546,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 349,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

GLDD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.14. 217,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.77. The company has a market cap of $476.50 million, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.16. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $181.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

