iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $337.05. 1,392,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,614. The stock has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $236.87 and a 1-year high of $340.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.73 and a 200-day moving average of $298.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

