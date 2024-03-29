iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Holdings Raised by Values Added Financial LLC

Values Added Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Free Report) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF comprises about 0.7% of Values Added Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Values Added Financial LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 369,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,638,000 after purchasing an additional 94,556 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 107.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 98.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 49,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 58.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 45,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $93.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.18. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2673 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.