Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $2,548,069.92 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) Director Hemant Taneja sold 68,904 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $2,548,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Samsara Stock Performance
Shares of IOT opened at $37.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.30 and a beta of 1.55. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.44.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Samsara
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,841,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,103 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,500 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Samsara during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,707,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in Samsara by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares during the last quarter. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Samsara
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
