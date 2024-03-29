Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Eagle Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ EGBN opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $703.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.10.
Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $75.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.67 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 15.54%. Analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGBN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,708,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,453,000 after acquiring an additional 77,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,458,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,186,000 after acquiring an additional 67,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.
Eagle Bancorp Company Profile
Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eagle Bancorp
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.