Critical Comparison: TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) vs. Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) and Intelligent Group (NASDAQ:INTJ) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransUnion and Intelligent Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransUnion $3.91 billion 3.70 -$206.20 million ($1.43) -52.09 Intelligent Group $20.54 million 0.84 $520,000.00 N/A N/A

Intelligent Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TransUnion.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransUnion -7.02% 14.22% 5.33% Intelligent Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TransUnion and Intelligent Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransUnion 0 5 10 0 2.67 Intelligent Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

TransUnion currently has a consensus price target of $83.60, suggesting a potential upside of 12.23%. Given TransUnion’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe TransUnion is more favorable than Intelligent Group.

Summary

TransUnion beats Intelligent Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk. This segment serves various industry vertical markets, including financial services, technology, commerce and communications, insurance, media, services and collections, tenant and employment, and public sectors. The International segment offers credit reports, analytics, technology solutions, and other value-added risk management services; consumer services, which help consumers to manage their personal finances; consumer credit reporting, insurance and auto information solutions, and commercial credit information services. It serves customers in financial services, retail credit, insurance, automotive, collections, public sector, and communications industries through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as TransUnion Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to TransUnion in March 2015. TransUnion was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Intelligent Group

Intelligent Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial public relations services. Its financial PR services include creating multi-stakeholder communications programs, arranging press conferences and interviews, participating in the preparation of news releases and shareholders' meetings, monitoring news publications, identifying shareholders, targeting potential investors, organizing corporate events, and implementing crisis management policies and procedures. The company also provides training to its clients on public relations tactics and practices. It serves listing applicants and listed companies in Hong Kong, as well as private companies, investors, and international investment banks. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

