UDR (UDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2024

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UDR opened at $37.91 on Monday. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UDR. Barclays cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on UDR from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group raised UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UDR in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

