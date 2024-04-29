UDR (UDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect UDR to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
UDR Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of UDR opened at $37.91 on Monday. UDR has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.
UDR Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.87%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
