JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th.

JBG SMITH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of JBGS opened at $15.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $18.17. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.07.

JBG SMITH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI cut their target price on JBG SMITH Properties from $16.00 to $14.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC, most notably National Landing. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Featured Articles

