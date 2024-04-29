Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.20 ($4.23).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.96) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.55) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 475 ($5.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

In related news, insider Helen McCabe sold 213,315 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 366 ($4.52), for a total value of £780,732.90 ($964,344.00). Also, insider Tufan Erginbilgic purchased 8,049 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 406 ($5.01) per share, for a total transaction of £32,678.94 ($40,364.30). Insiders have bought 14,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,436,348 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 421.10 ($5.20) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 1,452.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 394.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 314.61. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 142.48 ($1.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 435 ($5.37).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

