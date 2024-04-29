Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

DVAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.00.

DVAX opened at $11.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.17. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 13.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

In other news, CAO Justin Burgess sold 20,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $262,322.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVAX. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

