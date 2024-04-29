Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SU stock opened at $39.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $39.63.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.406 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

