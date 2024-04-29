GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $15.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $7.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.32. GDS has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $15.71.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.21 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 8.90% and a negative net margin of 43.25%. On average, research analysts predict that GDS will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 132.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 23.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of GDS by 20.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

