BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$105.23.

DOO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of BRP from C$99.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of BRP from C$114.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of DOO opened at C$93.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$91.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.24. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.99.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 210.20%. Analysts forecast that BRP will post 10.0451745 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.24%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

