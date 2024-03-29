Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Earns “Neutral” Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Hasbro from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.10.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $56.52 on Tuesday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $42.66 and a 1-year high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 60.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

