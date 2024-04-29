First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
First Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %
NASDAQ FBNC opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.00.
First Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Bancorp
First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Bancorp
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Snap Crackles and Pops on Surprise Profit and Raised Guidance
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.