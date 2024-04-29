First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

First Bancorp Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $31.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Bancorp has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $38.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in First Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $683,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Bancorp by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 20,888 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.