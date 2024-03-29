Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAYN. Noble Financial lowered Haynes International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Northcoast Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Haynes International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of $768.33 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.43. Haynes International has a 1 year low of $41.15 and a 1 year high of $60.27.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $147.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.94 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haynes International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Haynes International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 717,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 23.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,666,000 after purchasing an additional 113,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Haynes International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Haynes International Company Profile

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

