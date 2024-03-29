Insider Selling: Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CFO Sells 5,553 Shares of Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total transaction of $1,443,835.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,259 shares in the company, valued at $8,387,662.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $260.42 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.52. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.43.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Autodesk from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autodesk

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

