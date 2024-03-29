Access Financial Services Inc. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Access Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.1% of Access Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Access Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $525.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $400.45 and a one year high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

