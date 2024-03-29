Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.300-9.700 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion. Oxford Industries also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.30-9.70 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXM. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.20.

Shares of OXM stock opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $82.33 and a one year high of $113.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

