Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,711 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,711 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 13,442 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.53. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $36.47. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

