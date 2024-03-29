Francis Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Francis Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,334,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.52 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.70. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

