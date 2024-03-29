Ellsworth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. AB Ultra Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.14% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,295,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $546,000.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

YEAR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.52. 76,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,573. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.89 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.28.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.