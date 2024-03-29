dForce USD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $30.32 Million (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. dForce USD has a total market capitalization of $30.32 million and approximately $481,629.38 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00018493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.23 or 0.00146969 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00008677 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,006,788 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98749229 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $646,573.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

