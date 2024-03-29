Dymension Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $932.52 Million (DYM)

Dymension (DYM) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Dymension has a market cap of $932.52 million and approximately $47.47 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dymension coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.39 or 0.00009093 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Dymension has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dymension Profile

Dymension’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 146,000,000 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency . Dymension has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 146,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 6.41948821 USD and is down -3.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $70,635,930.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dymension should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

