Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$10.83.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$210,000.00. In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$210,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Robert David Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.15, for a total transaction of C$101,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 156,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,420 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMG stock opened at C$10.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$826.11 million, a PE ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$6.21 and a 12 month high of C$10.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$33.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.65 million. Computer Modelling Group had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 42.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3498632 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

