Brokerages Set CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) PT at $20.00

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several analysts have commented on CVBF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CVB Financial

Insider Activity at CVB Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVB Financial

In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. acquired 59,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,498.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director George A. Borba, Jr. purchased 59,601 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $1,000,104.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,311 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,498.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO E Allen Nicholson bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.77 per share, for a total transaction of $33,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 92,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,038.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 63,601 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,145. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,701,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,014,000 after acquiring an additional 176,694 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 29.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,084,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CVB Financial by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,619,000 after acquiring an additional 594,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in CVB Financial by 44.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,937,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.69. CVB Financial has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.45.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $138.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.88 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CVB Financial will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.31%.

About CVB Financial

(Get Free Report

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.