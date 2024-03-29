Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.63.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Ryan Specialty stock opened at $55.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ryan Specialty has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 108.80 and a beta of 0.51.
Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 44.84%. The company had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.27%.
Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.
