Brokerages Set Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Target Price at C$38.86

Shares of Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$38.86.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMP.A. CIBC cut their price objective on Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities cut their price objective on Empire from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Empire from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Get Empire alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Empire

Empire Price Performance

Empire Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE EMP.A opened at C$33.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. Empire has a fifty-two week low of C$32.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$34.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$36.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Empire’s payout ratio is 24.17%.

Empire Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.