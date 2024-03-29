Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Ronni Chalmers Buys 19,400 Shares of Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers acquired 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$18,934.40 ($12,375.42).

Clime Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50, a quick ratio of 69.47 and a current ratio of 73.59.

Get Clime Capital alerts:

Clime Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.65%. Clime Capital’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.