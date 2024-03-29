Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM) Insider Neil Biddle Purchases 600,000 Shares of Stock

Trek Metals Limited (ASX:TKM – Get Free Report) insider Neil Biddle acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,800.00 ($14,901.96).
Trek Metals Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 31.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
About Trek Metals
