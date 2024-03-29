Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $395-415 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $419.13 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.300-9.700 EPS.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

OXM opened at $112.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.64. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $82.33 and a 1 year high of $113.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $103.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Oxford Industries by 602.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Oxford Industries by 51.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Oxford Industries by 154.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 943 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

