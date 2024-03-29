IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CAO Sells $80,391.15 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
IDT Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of IDT stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.68.
IDT Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on IDT
About IDT
IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IDT
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.