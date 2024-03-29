IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) CAO Sells $80,391.15 in Stock

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) CAO Mitch Silberman sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $80,391.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

IDT Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IDT stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.00 million, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.54. IDT Co. has a 1 year low of $21.64 and a 1 year high of $38.68.

IDT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. IDT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IDT by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,216,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after buying an additional 285,681 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter worth about $564,000. Finally, Orchard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 282,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of IDT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

