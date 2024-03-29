Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP opened at $88.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.27.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is 18.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

