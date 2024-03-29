GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $7.50.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.76.

GoodRx Price Performance

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $7.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09. GoodRx has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.59 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. Research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GoodRx

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rip Road Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,333,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,454,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 121.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 39,552 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,866,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 346,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices.

