BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) were down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.06. Approximately 3,215,645 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 11,926,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.87.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $40.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.75 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $75,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,815.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $75,037.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,815.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raluca Dinu sold 26,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $65,450.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 747,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,717.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,838,420 shares of company stock valued at $15,635,973 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 734.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 35,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

