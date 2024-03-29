Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 23,616 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,616 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC owned 0.12% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $15,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Erickson Financial Group LLC now owns 131,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 45,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of ESGU opened at $114.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $88.01 and a 12-month high of $115.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

