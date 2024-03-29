Austin Private Wealth LLC Purchases 15,377 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,377 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TLT opened at $94.62 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.45.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2952 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.