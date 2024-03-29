Austin Private Wealth LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Austin Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,622 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF accounts for 0.8% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $6,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $54.10.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

